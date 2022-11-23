The Area News

Proposal to support an MRHS de-merge was shot down in council's November 22 meeting

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated November 23 2022 - 6:13pm, first published 6:00pm
Support for MRHS de-merge shot down in Council

Griffith City Council has rejected a motion to stand against the controversial Murrumbidgee Regional High School merger, despite the damning UNSW report calling the merger a failure.

