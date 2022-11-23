Support for MRHS de-merge shot down in Council

Griffith City Council has rejected a motion to stand against the controversial Murrumbidgee Regional High School merger, despite the damning UNSW report calling the merger a failure.
Councillor Dino Zappacosta put a motion forward, asking council to take a firm position on the MRHS merge and stand against continuing the 'one-school, two-sites' experiment.
"We've never made a public comment as a council," he noted.
Councillor Jenny Ellis stood firm against the motion, saying that the council needed to consult further with the community.
"the important thing is that we as a council find out what the community feel about it ... It's important for council to get those voices together in the one room, and not try and offer a fix like de-merging the schools," she said.
"Education is not under the remit of local council. We can lobby and say that we would like to see this happen, but we can't actually change those things."
Ms Ellis also suggested that negative coverage had played more of a role in the reputational damage to the school than the merge itself.
"I think we need to be looking not just at what's going wrong but what's going right. If we keep looking at the negatives, it's never going to get better - but in saying that, there are issues and those issues need to be addressed," she said.
Councillor Zappacosta said that it was "disappointing" that other councillors didn't support the motion.
"It's a shame that the councillors couldn't see the benefits of asking the Premier to de-merge - it would have sent a strong message to the Premier ... we missed our opportunity to hit the Premier with the issue so now it's a matter of what the Minister for Education can do to rectify any of the deficiencies."
"I was surprised that it didn't go through. I thought that the council was very supportive of the idea of de-merging the high schools."
We're saying 'you kids are not worth doing anything about'- Kevin Farrell
Kevin Farrell, a former teacher and staunch advocate for de-merging the school, was disappointed that the motion didn't go through, but said he was not surprised.
He added that he felt it was 'unconscionable' to keep the schools merged,
"It has been a disaster. You're going to let these kids stay in this position even after the UNSW found that there had been no improvement in student outcomes," he said.
"We're saying 'you kids are not worth doing anything about' ... Some of the councillors need to hang their heads."
Councillor Anne Napoli suggested inviting NSW Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell to Griffith for further discussion - in either an invite-only meeting or a public forum.
While Council was quick to vote and agree on the proposition to invite Ms Mitchell, Mr Farrell said that he wasn't confident that the minister would even accept the invitation.
"If the council think they're going to get the minister down here to sort this out in any shape or form, they can forget it."
