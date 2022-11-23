The Coro Cougars will head into Saturday afternoon looking to complete only their second game of the season on a weekend where their outs list rivals clubs' entire squads.
Across first and second grade on Saturday, the Cougars have a whopping 21 players unavailable, seven of which are regular first graders.
Captain Haydn Pascoe will miss this weekend's games due to his selection in the Riverina side to play in Orange this weekend and is joined on the absentee list by Ben Signor, Brent Lawrence, Rob Rand, Alex Flood, Damien Walker and Dean Bennett.
Despite the difficulty the Cougars face, stand-in captain Tim Rand is confident in the side that his side will put on the park this weekend.
"It is going to be a totally different-looking side, but it's certainly still a decent side," he said.
"I think the only normal starting 11 left are Jake (Rand), myself, Coop (Cooper Rand), Hutcho (Shane Hutchinson) and Mat Axtill.
"We will have Matt Signor and Peter Taprell come into the team, and Jono Morris will make his return.
"Probably been three or four years since he (Morris) played play, so it's good to have him come back.
"Then we have young blokes like Tanner Cassidy down the order, and Dion Pascoe comes back in as well."
The missing Lawrence will facilitate a change at the top of the order with Rand to open with son Cooper this weekend.
It has been an interrupted start to the season, to say the least, for the Cougars, who have won the only game they have played to completion.
With the forecast looking positive heading into the weekend, Rand is hopeful they may get their second game completed.
"We have had three games started with a washout and one full washout," he said.
"It would be nice to finish and a positive result."
This weekend will see the Cougars take on a Exies Eagles side who have struggled to make an impact with the bat so far this season, but Rand won't be taking them lightly heading into the weekend.
"It is a bit hard to tell with no real form to follow and sides changing a fair bit," he said.
"I'm sure the Burge (Phil and Craig) boys will be there, and I'm sure Duane Ashcroft and Josh Davis will be there, so they will have a strong side."
First ball will be delivered at Exies No 2 at 1pm on Saturday.
