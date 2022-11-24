Hanwood parents are demanding a solution to improve safety of students crossing the Kidman Way to get to school.
Parents of students of Hanwood Public School have been agitating for more than a decade to see the crossing across the major thoroughfare improved.
While parents and community members have appealed to both local and state government to make the crossing safe, and bureaucrats are debating the way forward.
Amy Dissenga said Hanwood residents had made suggestions and collected community feedback but "nobody has seen a plan".
"They've neglected the safety of children," Mrs Dissenga said.
Mrs Dissenga who lives near the crossing, said she had witnessed several near misses.
Despite the flags being out at school times, there wasn't enough understanding about what drivers were expected to do when approaching the crossing.
The community wants to see traffic lights installed at the crossing so students, parents and community members can cross safely.
"When they went to employ a guard, they found the crossing was too dangerous for someone to work at, but our children are expected to cross there," Mrs Dissenga said.
"We need this to happen as soon as possible, it's something the school and community have been working on for a great amount of time, and it's something the whole community will benefit from."
She said every day without traffic lights or a school crossing supervisor increased the risk of something terrible happening.
Mrs Dissenga said it wasn't only students who used the crossing, with locals crossing the street and commuters on the Hanwood Cycleway left to navigate a safe break in the traffic.
Grandmother Vicki Schirripa had also had a near miss when coming to pick up her grandchildren from the school and said the crossing was dangerous.
"It's not a backstreet, you've got all the trucks coming down the road. They drive straight through and don't even attempt to stop," Mrs Schirripa said.
"They're not doing 100 miles an hour, but they're not stopping."
Mrs Schirripa hoped an accident wasn't needed to improve safety at the crossing.
A Transport for NSW (TfNSW) spokesperson said that a design had been prepared to upgrade the school crossing and enable the appointment of a school crossing supervisor.
"The project has been developed by Transport for NSW in collaboration with Griffith City Council and Hanwood Public School, and in consultation with local residents," they said.
"The existing children's crossing will be upgraded to include increased visibility, traffic blisters (raised concrete medians) and enhanced signage.
"Transport for NSW is now working with Griffith City Council to finalise a timeline for delivery."
Griffith City Council's infrastructure director Phil King said council was aware of the plan developed by TfNSW but said it remained at the concept phase with a "detailed budget to be determined".
"Council has been involved in lobbying for upgrades to this crossing since 2011 with the specific goal of obtaining some crossing control either traffic lights or a crossing supervisor," Mr King said.
"Council can confirm that we have been consulting with TfNSW on how the project might be delivered."
As a state road managed by TfNSW, making the crossing upgrade their project, Mr King said it was up to TfNSW to deliver the project and council had recommended the work be carried out during the school holidays.
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
