Hanwood parents demand students' safety when crossing Kidman Way be prioritised

By Declan Rurenga
Updated November 25 2022 - 3:35pm, first published 5:00am
Hanwood residents want to see the school crossing on Kidman Way upgraded to ensure safety of students attending Hanwood Public School.

Hanwood parents are demanding a solution to improve safety of students crossing the Kidman Way to get to school.

