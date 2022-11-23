All roads will lead to the West Wyalong Basketball Stadium on Saturday as the finals of the MIA League are played out.
There will be semi-finals before the deciders are all played on Saturday, with the Griffith Demons needing to take the long road if they are to defend their titles in both men's and women's divisions.
The men's side face a do-or-die clash with Narrandera for a chance to take on West Wyalong in the decider.
Injuries have taken their toll, but coach Arch Cullen is confident his side has what it takes to reach the grand final.
"The big loss for us will be Jacob (Testoni), who is out with his knee, and that will hurt us a fair bit," he said.
"That is why I have had a larger squad all year, knowing that this time of year is hard and there is always injuries and that sort of thing.
"We still have enough players to get through it, but it will be a bit tricky given that we will potentially have two games in an afternoon.
"If we make it through against Narrandera, it will be tough going in the early evening game."
Cullen will miss the first game against Narrandera due to other coaching commitments, but the side has a plan in place which could hold them in a stronger position if they reach the grand final.
"I have put Spratty (Dean Spratt), and Ryan Minato might sit out the first game and just coach it and that will work because he might be fresh as a player for the second game," he said.
"We have a game plan to potentially tackle two games, if you go all in the first game and you have nothing left for the second, there is no point, so there is a bit of a chess match going on."
Cullen feels that his side won't fall to Narrandera because of complacney with the Griffith coach knowing the danger the Knights possess.
Should the men's team take the win over the Knights, it will be the third time since the competition's revival that the Demons take on the Wildcats in the decider.
The Griffith side had a bad shooting day against the West Wyalong outfit in the meeting between the two sides earlier in the season, and Cullen feels it will be a close encounter if they can fix their shooting.
The Griffith women's side will head to play the opening game of the day when they take on West Wyalong in the semi-final. The winner will take on Leeton in the decider.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
