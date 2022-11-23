Griffith's nurses are holding onto hope as they took to the streets for the fourth time in a year, rallying for better conditions, pay and the critical message - nurse-to-patient ratios.
Nurses, midwives and community allies met at CWA Park before marching up Banna Avenue calling for the current state government to come to the table and negotiate - a call that has mostly gone unheeded for the last three strikes.
Kristy Wilson, the Griffith branch secretary for the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association said that they were disappointed to be striking so many times in such a short succession - but that a lack of government action had forced their hand.
"To have to do it four times in one year is pretty bloody disappointing. The sad thing is that nobody seems to be listening and there aren't any changes," she said.
"Nurses are just bleeding across the state lines."
Ms Wilson added that the NSW Labor party had promised 'all but ratios' ahead of the election and they hoped to see it prompt similar assurances from the current party in power.
"One way or another, we will make this government listen or we will get them out of power," she said.
Emma Harrison came down to the Griffith rally from Hay, where she works as a nurse at Hay Hospital and the union's branch delegate for Hay Hospital.
Ms Harrison explained the state of health services in Hay.
"We find it really difficult to recruit and retain nurses because we're so isolated," she said.
"We have one registered nurse and nine beds in ED, so that one nurse is very busy ... not all of our registered nurses are FLEC-trained so sometimes the RN after hours has to wait for a doctor in order to treat a patient."
"When is enough enough? It is unconscionable that a democratically elected government representing the people of NSW are more than happy to leave patients high and dry ... and burn us out beyond all hope," added Beth Gill, a surgical ward nurse in Griffith Base Hospital.
Ms Harrison said she believed they were making a difference, but that she expected nothing to change until closer to the election.
"I think our striking is making a difference, but the government haven't moved very far."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
