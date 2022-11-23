The Area News
Watch

Nurses and midwives took to the streets for the fourth time this year, rallying for nurse-to-patient ratios

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated November 23 2022 - 5:11pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Griffith's nurses are holding onto hope as they took to the streets for the fourth time in a year, rallying for better conditions, pay and the critical message - nurse-to-patient ratios.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.