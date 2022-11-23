Both Hanwood and Leagues will have welcome inclusions ahead of their 50-over clash at Exies No 1 this weekend.
Leagues will be hoping the forecast for this weekend holds true as they hunt for their first win of the season and only their second fully completed game.
It has been an inconsistent start for the Panthers, with three games abandoned midway through as well as one completely abandoned, and the only game to reach a result was a defeat at the hands of Exies Eagles.
The Leagues side showed signs of promise last weekend, with Logan Matheson blasting his side off to a strong start, while a half-century to Jimmy Binks and contributions from the returning Thomas Bristow showed the Panthers have the potential to be one of the top sides this season.
Those chances will only be bolstered by the returns of some of their big names this weekend.
Reece Matheson, Jack Rowston, Dan Bozic, Matt Keenan and Michael Cudmore will all return to the starting line-up, having missed the side's abandoned clash with Diggers.
Hanwood have broken their duck for the season, having beaten Exies Eagles in round three but will be hoping to refind some of that form.
Having missed the last two games, both captain Charlie Cunial and Dean Catanzariti will return to the Wanderers outfit.
Cunial comes into the game hoping that he will be able to match his performance with the bat against the Eagles, which saw him post a half-century.
There were some concerns about the quality of the Hanwood bowling attack, but those have been put to rest with the performance of Varun Valsalan, who has picked up seven wickets across his first two games at the Wanderers.
Given both sides have suffered from lack of time out in the middle, it will come down to the strength of the bowling attack and if they are able to make an impact.
In the meeting earlier this season, which was washed out after 17 overs. Leagues had the upper hand, with Hanwood sitting at 6/50.
First ball in the day-nighter will be bowled at 1pm on Saturday.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
