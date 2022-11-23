The Area News

Leagues Panthers take on Hanwood Wanderers in GDCA first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated November 23 2022 - 2:03pm, first published 11:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Both Hanwood and Leagues will have welcome inclusions ahead of their 50-over clash at Exies No 1 this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.