NSW Labor leader Chris Minns has outlined a strategy to address the housing crisis in Griffith and wider NSW as vacancies hit record lows and Griffith struggles to bring in workers due to the lack of available housing.
Mr Minns visited Griffith yesterday to meet with Member for Murray Helen Dalton and others to discuss what needs to be done to address the workforce shortage and housing crisis, among other issues important to regional NSW.
Along with water, housing was the primary topic of discussion, with Linking Communities Network accommodation manager Deb Longhurst outlining the growing demand for their help in securing housing.
Minns agreed, saying that the worker shortage could be partly due to a lack of housing for those who want to take up opportunities in Griffith.
"You've got very low unemployment, enormous amounts of [job] vacancies so normal economics would lead you to assume that people would be drawn to the community and fill those vacancies - that's not happening and the reason is housing."
He outlined the Labor party's plan to address the housing crisis, beginning with changing the rules for renting property in the state and fast-tracking applications from councils so that housing developments aren't caught up in red tape.
"I think it's a mixture of having an affordable housing plan, having rules in place for renters which we've already announced - no-fault evictions for example and a portable bond scheme," he said.
"We want to have more to say about affordable housing for the whole state, and then I think there's a piece about streamlining applications for councils so they can get quick answers."
"Sometimes that will be a quick yes, but oftentimes it will be a quick no so industry can work on a secondary project."
He added that going forward, NSW had to acknowledge the zero-sum game and start competing with Victoria and Queensland to get both money and workers.
"It's a competition for capital and skills, and we've got ruthless states in Victoria and Queensland that are more than happy to get people who've got money to invest in their communities so they can steal them for their hospitals and schools ... we've gotta get competitive in NSW."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
