Murray-Darling Basin Plan poised to fall short by 2024 deadline

Jamieson Murphy
Jamieson Murphy
November 23 2022 - 12:00pm
MDBA chief executive Andrew McConville revealed the plan is expected to fall up to 315GL short.

THE Murray-Darling Basin Plan is poised to fall up to 315 gigalitres short of its water recovery target and the government has "no choice" but to start planning how to make up for the shortfall.

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

