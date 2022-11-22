Man caught driving days before license reinstated

Police caught a young Sydney driver on the roads, just days before his suspended license was set to be restored after being cancelled in August.
Police were conducting random breath tests on Mackay Avenue on November 19, and asked a 20-year-old man to produce his license.
The man told police that he didn't have one, with checks revealing that it was suspended in August until November 23 due to having no demerit points remaining.
The man was issued a notice to appear in Griffith Local Court at a later date.
Over in Narrandera, police also nabbed a 38 year old woman for driving on methamphetamines.
The woman was stopped for an RBT at 11.40am on November 21 along Irrigation Way, where the test returned a negative result for alcohol. Police conducted a roadside drug test which returned a positive detection.
The woman was arrested and taken to Narrandera police station for a full drug test - which returned a positive reading for methamphetamines. The test has since been sent to forensic services for a full analysis, which if positive, will see the woman c harged with driving with illicit drugs.
