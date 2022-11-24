Some young talents have won big at Australia's Got Talent 2022, taking home $100,000 in prize money and a huge amount of publicity.
All-female acrobatics group Acromazing were named the winners of the televised talent competition, after a strong competition from singer Sienna Katelyn, balancing act the Ramadhani Brothers, aerial artist Oleg and comedians Walison Muh and Emo Majok.
The group is made up of 19 young women primarily from the South Coast and Albion Park
Indianna Surian is one of the youngest in the troupe, at just 13 years old.
Her mother Nyssa explained the feeling of watching the victory at a bowling club - with friends and family of the entire group.
"All the girls from the club, family and friends and members met up at a bowling club - We didn't know ahead of time that they had won, it was all a big surprise," she said.
Miss Surian's grandparents, Griffith residents Annalisa and Dante Surian, weren't able to visit the club but were nonetheless watching keenly at home.
"I'm very proud, really excited. I'm just sorry that they live so far away but had she stayed, she might not have got the chance to do what she's doing," Ms Surian said.
"The kids are really dedicated - they want to go, because they feel so much connection so I think we're all pretty proud."
Nyssa Surian added that there would be more celebrations to come after that initial celebration, before the group looks ahead to even bigger and better things including the Las Vegas World Cup.
"I guess it's celebrations to come, we're just waiting to see what things become from here ... most of the girls are going to Las Vegas next year to participate in the Vegas World Cup."
Annalisa Surian said she was looking forward to seeing Indianna and her other seven grandchildren and celebrating when they come home for Christmas soon.
READ MORE
The young acrobat joined the club at the age of six, sticking with them for seven years and already participating in some national competitions and qualifying for the world competition in 2020 before it was cancelled due to COVID-19.
That cancellation has worked out for her and the group however, prompting them to audition for Australia's Got Talent while other competitions were delayed or cancelled.
The $100,000 prize money will likely go back to the club and future endeavours - including travel and accommodation for the Vegas competition.
Mrs Surian said that she was very proud of Indianna, and was especially looking forward to seeing where she goes next.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.