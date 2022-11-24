The Area News

Young talents have won big at Australia's Got Talent 2022, taking out 100,000 in prize money

Updated November 24 2022 - 4:23pm, first published 4:00pm
The troupe from Acromazing at the Australia's Got Talent semi-finals. Photo contributed.

Some young talents have won big at Australia's Got Talent 2022, taking home $100,000 in prize money and a huge amount of publicity.

