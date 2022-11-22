Drizzling rain and a weather map showing widespread clouds over most of southern NSW is enough to change a peaceful Saturday afternoon into one of high anxiety for a Feral race director.
The wet weather track, yes or no! Then if yes, when to make the call. That was the opening of the Feral report for the 20th of November 2021 and exactly one year later the Feral's returned to the wet weather track.
The short course had 4 starters; however, one didn't have a tag so was disqualified. That left three, one runner Gary Workman and two walkers Margaret O'Grady and Michelle Signor.
Starting from a 5m45s handicap Gary completed the course in 18m53s, his 1st placing propelled him to competition leader by a margin of 17 points.
Three minutes later with their brollies now collapsed the ladies strolled in for 2nd and 3rd place.
Nicole Dehnert was the surprise of the day leading the 29 long course starters home with 2 minutes to spare. Her net time was 34m44s, 2nd was John Johns (36m33s) then came Graeme Lyons (34m17s), that made it 3 weeks in a row that he was 3rd.
Lachlan Date (27m18s) was 4th and then came the first female runner in the form of Mia Stockwell (31m26s). The vertical climb on the Hotfoot track takes the stuffing out of most Feral's, but not Aidan Fattore and that's why he does so well in this competition, however the flat bicycle track along Lake Wyangan Rd offers no such advantage to him hence this week he returned home in 6th place.
He still leads the competition by 10 points ahead of Graeme Lyons (90 points) and recorded the fastest time on the day (24m21s).
Times recorded were generally slower than those of the 20th of November 2021. This could be a result of the aging process, but a more likely explanation is that the turnabout marker was some 200m further down the course than last year adding an extra 400m to the run.
The extra few meters generated a thirst which was quenched thanks to host John Johns who provided refreshments recognising his last week's milestone of 7.000km.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 5:30pm start during daylight savings.
