Lachlan Date (27m18s) was 4th and then came the first female runner in the form of Mia Stockwell (31m26s). The vertical climb on the Hotfoot track takes the stuffing out of most Feral's, but not Aidan Fattore and that's why he does so well in this competition, however the flat bicycle track along Lake Wyangan Rd offers no such advantage to him hence this week he returned home in 6th place.

