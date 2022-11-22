It went right down to the wire, but Binya Public School returned from the NSWPSSA Athletics with silverware in their possession.
The school has had success in recent years in the Small Schools Swimming relay but proved their expertise isn't limited to the pool deck.
The team consisting of Ella Rowney, Jonty Conlan, Hugh Kite and Natalie Kite headed to Sydney looking to repeat the performance they showed on the pool deck.
Having missed the swimming relay with a broken arm, Jonty was keen to make up for lost time and help his side get to the top of the podium.
The first run of the final saw the Binya team come home in fourth with a time of 1.01:50, which would prove to be their best time of the day.
The second heat saw Binya move up a place into third after setting a time of 1.02:50, leaving just the main event to be run.
Heading into the final change, Binya was locked in a tight battle for the top step on the podium with Rollands Plains from the North Coast.
Despite the runner from Rollands Plains having a height advantage of Binya's final runner, Jonty Conlan was able to pump out his chest and get the school to the top step with a time of 1.01.55, which was just one-hundredth of a second ahead of second place to bring home the Norm and Elizabeth Austen Trophy.
The young runners were proud of their efforts and wanted to thank Tony Paton for his work with the team, helping with their running and baton changes which elevated them to state champions.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
