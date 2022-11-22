Saturday, November 12, saw Griffith Kart Club host their last race day of the year, with a very successful sprint event.
The 'B Track' was used, a new option, providing very exciting short-track racing. Locals battled karters from Lithgow, Wagga, Orange, Dubbo & Albury.
With the 2022 Club Championships still being finalised, it was always set for an exciting day. The youngest kart drivers (Novice class) loved the new sprint format, with Koa Patten (Albury Wodonga Kart Club) racing home to a clear victory in front of Neil Vats (Lithgow) and Levi Macauley (Wagga Wagga).
Local Brodie Tropeano was great early in the Novice Class, but Jack Charles, another local, was also fast, and the two had great battles early. Rain shortly after the start of the final made racing hard for the youngsters on their slick tyres, but Charles was able to handle the conditions the best, racing home to victory with Brodie second outright (third on track in the final), and Dylan Wells (Orange) in third.
The junior division had eight karts on track, covering the three classes. The fastest KA3 class, saw local Brock Crossingham clearly alone.
Local Oliver Griffiths (challenging for the local championship) found Albury Wodonga Driver Eli Patten had pace on track, and the two had some great early battles. Rain developed as the drivers sat on the out grid for their final, and all elected to stay on slicks. An amazing start, with the two front running KA4's challenging Crossingham (KA3) for the lead.
Griffiths was quick and leading until an engine failure saw his race over and sending Patten onto the grass in avoidance.
After 100m in the wet grass, Patten was able to rejoin the track, and lead to the end, with Crossinghmam (KA3) second, George Miles (KA4 - Heavy) 3rd.
The first two competitors showing superior skill in the wet, lapping all competitors behind them. Antionio Torino, who has showed pace within his division all year so, finished another very commendable first in the KA4 Mids. A brilliant year for Torino, narrowly missing the Junior Club Championship.
The senior divisions were fantastic all day, seriously close, seriously competitive, and absolute fun! Jarryd Winnel was seriously quick early, with Sam Belrado showing him no room for error. Jarryd's pit crew stepped into action, and he slowed, with Graham Winnel coming to the front and challenging for the top step of podium, with a reluctant Belardo in 2nd. Caleb Heferen was clearly quick in the combined Seniors class, taking home each race, with local Kris Centofanti 2nd on track, first in class all day once again.
The final was wet, allowing Griffith Kart Club President Brendon Zambon to show some rare driving talent, excelling in the tricky conditions (maybe we need a sprinkler Mr Pres?), coming home 2nd in the final, but 4th overall on the day.
The Senior drivers in 4SS Mid was also action-packed. Wagga driver Scott Rapmund showed his dominance in the final, however was unlucky with numerous racing incidents pushing him to third overall. Dean Hefren 1st, and local Rino Mezzomo second.
A brilliant day's racing, culminated in the 2022 Club Champions being crowned. GKC Junior Club Champion was awarded to Oliver Griffiths (KA4 light), and the GKC Senior Club Champion went to Kris Centofanti.
