In chilly conditions on Monday night, Physifitness moved to the top of the women's division one division after a convincing win over Black Line Swim School.
The Physifitness side was able to make a fast start when they crossed for the first try of the match when Megan Polkinghorne found her way over, but it was shortlived as Sahara Moon answered for Black Line.
The Physi side was able to run away with the Armahni Cook was able to make a break down the middle before Jayda Cook played playmaker to send Havana Cook over to make it a two-try game.
Layla Codemo crossed right before halftime to press home the Physifitness advantage with a 4-1 lead at the break.
It was a fast start to the second half, with Codemo crossing for her second before Tyler Hulm sent Jayda Cook through to make it a five-try game.
After the sides traded sets in the middle of the half, two quick tries as rain started to fall saw Physifitness leading 8-1.
Mary Dal Broi got over before Physifitness, but the icing on the cake as they were able to come away with a 10-1 victory.
It is shaping up as a close season in the women's top division, with the top four sides separated by just two points after Luna Wild came away with a 9-2 win over Snow's Excavations.
Luna Wild was able to make a strong start to the game, with Milla Parr and Tahlia Quinn getting over before Snow's was able to answer through Sibella Hood.
A try each to Noa Taipaleti and Sarah Cavanagh saw Luna Wild taking a 4-1 lead into the break.
It was a similar start to the second half, with Jenna Richards and Parr getting over to extend their side's lead before Snow was able to pull one back.
Noa Taipaleti crossed for her second before two late tries to Bessie Taipaleti saw Luna Wild able to come away with a seven-try victory.
It is shaping up as a tight contest in the men's division, with the top four sides separated by just two points after the first seven games.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
