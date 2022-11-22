Weather continues to cause headaches for the second-grade cricketers in Griffith.
Only one game was able to be played to completion as Exies Eagles came away with a convincing win over Coleambally Nomads.
The Nomads won the toss, but it was a tough start as Exies' Mason Ashcroft (6/20) ripped through the Coleambally batting line-up to see them fall to 6-18.
Shawn Iddles (17) and Neil Burke (31*) tried to rebuild the Nomads innings, but they were eventually bowled out for 74.
Travers Pickmere (20) got the Eagles off to a strong start at the top of the order before three quick wickets to Thomas Munn (3/11) picked up three quick wickets.
Don Jayasuriya (23*) and Ashcroft (13*) were able to guide their side to a six-wicket win with 9.3 overs in hand.
Saturday's games were mixed results, with Leagues picking up a forfeit win against Diggers while Hanwood were in a strong position before their game against Coro was abandoned.
Jamie Whitworth (42) and Owen Robinson (33) led the way as Hanwood reached 6/136 before rain halted play.
