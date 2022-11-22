The Area News

Exies Eagles pick up commanding victory in GDCA first grade

By Liam Warren
Updated November 22 2022 - 12:23pm, first published 11:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Weather continues to cause headaches for the second-grade cricketers in Griffith.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.