The Area News

Griffith Ladies golfers hold presentation evening

By Annie Hicks
Updated November 22 2022 - 11:32am, first published 11:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last Wednesday twenty-two Ladies played a 4BBB Aggregate. The winners were Yvonne Couper and Rose Alpen with a score of 60 points.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.