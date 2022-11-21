The Area News

Exies Eagles and Diggers take GDCA fourth grade victories

By Liam Warren
Updated November 21 2022 - 4:42pm, first published 2:52pm
Exies Eagles have closed the gap on the top two sides after picking up a commanding victory over Coro Cougars in round six of the fourth grade competition.

