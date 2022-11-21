Exies Eagles have closed the gap on the top two sides after picking up a commanding victory over Coro Cougars in round six of the fourth grade competition.
The Eagles side won the toss and elected to bowl and made some early inroads, with Fletcher Robertson (2/2) picking up a couple of early wickets.
Jaxson Ison (6) was the only Coro batter to make an impact on the scoreboard as Alec Brady (2/1) and Coby Nancarrow (2/3), limiting the run scoring as the Cougars were bowled out for 25.
Nate Haylor (14) made light work of the chase as the Eagles were able to come away with a seven-wicket victory.
In the other game, Exies Diggers picked up their first win of the season after a 34-run victory over Leagues Panthers. Daniel Mitchell (23), on loan from Hanwood, top scored for the Diggers side, with Apurv Patel (20) and Amitoj Singh (13) helping their side set the Panthers 80 for victory.
Wesley Wate (17) was the only Panther to get a start as they were bowled out for 45.
