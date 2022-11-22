LOCAL LEADER: Griffith LHAC to wrap year up with AGM

Griffith's Local Health Advisory Committee will wind up 2022 with our AGM this week before we resume meeting again in February.
We will continue to keep the community informed of relevant health related information on our Facebook page.
If you aren't following us jump on board at Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee to receive all the latest information and updates. You can also comment and make contact with us this way.
MLHD provided free vaccination clinics in Griffith and Leeton last week for the Japanese Encephalitis virus.
These were very well attended however, if you missed out and would like this vaccination, contact your GP or visit www.health.nsw.gov.au/jevaccine for more information.
Due to the recent increase in COVID cases all MLHD health facilities require that masks will once again be worn in all non-clinical areas as well as the current requirement in clinical areas.
Children under the age of 12 years are not required to wear masks. If you have cold or flu-like symptoms please stay at home and don't visit a healthcare setting.
A high proportion of reported COVID cases are in the over 60 age group which are more vulnerable to severe illness and hospitalisation.
The Griffith LHAC is seeking new members who have a passion for health and their community. If you feel you have something to give and have some spare time each month then please contact me on 0409 815 901.
We would like to wish everyone a happy and safe Christmas season and encourage you to look out for each other.
