LOCAL LEADER: Griffith LHAC to wrap year up with AGM

Griffith LHAC to wrap year up with AGM

By Margaret King
November 23 2022 - 10:00am
Griffith's Local Health Advisory Committee will wind up 2022 with our AGM this week before we resume meeting again in February.

