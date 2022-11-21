Griffith East Public School showed plenty of fighting spirit against Nulkaba Public School in the PSSA Netball State final, but it wasn't to be.
The home side was able to make a strong start as they piled on the early pressure to force turnovers and get out to a three-goal lead.
Nulkaba were able to fight back in the late stages of the first quarter, but it was Griffith East who headed into the first break with a two-point advantage.
The visiting side was able to make the most of some turnovers at the start of the second quarter and build their lead out to six as they were able to keep Griffith East quiet in the second quarter as they were limited to just two goals.
It was a strong start after halftime for Nulkaba, but Griffith East was able to mount a spirited fightback, with Daisy O'Connor and Tess Jamieson able to score 11 goals between them to make it 19-all heading into the final change.
The two sides traded goals at the start of the final quarter before Nulkaba were able to break out to a match-winning seven-goal advantage.
Griffith East tried to mount a late charge, but it wasn't enough as Nulkaba Public School held on to take a 29-22 victory and claim the PSSA State Netball Title.
Griffith East coach Lauren Nielsen was extremely proud of the way her side performed, not just in the final but the entire competition.
"They have put their heart and soul into every game they have played," she said.
Nielsen felt that third quarter could have been what swung the game in her side's favour as they were able to overturn a six-goal deficit.
"That was their grand final quarter," she said.
"That was where they played their best netball, for sure.
"They kept getting up and holding as much as they could with their defence to get it back, but the defending throughout the game was really strong."
The Griffith East coach paid credit to the Nulkaba side for not getting overawed when Griffith East got on their roll.
"They didn't let it worry them, and they came straight back," she said.
"Props to them for fighting back again, it would have shocked a few teams but not them."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
