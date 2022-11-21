The Area News

Griffith East Public School fall to Nulkaba Public School in NSW PSSA Netball State Final

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated November 21 2022 - 12:21pm, first published 11:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Griffith East Public School showed plenty of fighting spirit against Nulkaba Public School in the PSSA Netball State final, but it wasn't to be.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.