While it was a wet Saturday afternoon outside, goals were raining at RC Sports during the latest round of the junior futsal season.
In the early game in the under 10s age group Is Son. Is Good were able to come away with a commanding victory over Superstars.
Elijah Surian had a strong start to the game for Is Son. Is Good scoring a first half hat-trick while Xavier Harrison, Josh Fattore and Jonas Catanzariti were also able to find the back of the net.
Superstars were able to pull a goal back after an own goal right before halftime.
Is Son. Is Good continued to run away with the game in the second half as Harrison and Fattore completed their hat-trick while Renaldo Nascimben and an own goal had their side out to an 11-goal lead.
Two late goals saw Is Son. Is Good able to pick up their second win of the season with a 14-1 victory.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
