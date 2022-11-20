Hanwood and Coro Cougars continue their hunt for their second win of the season continues after storms saw yet another first-grade game unable to be completed.
In what has been an interrupted start to the season, Coro has only completed one game of a possible five, while Hanwood has only done one better, completing two games from a possible five.
The Hanwood side was coming into the game without captain Charlie Cunial and Dean Catanzariti, leaving Josh Carn to take charge of the side.
After a slight delay to the start of the game, the Hanwood won the toss and elected to bowl, but Coro's Brent Lawrence and Tim Rand able to make yet another steady start to their innings at the top of the order.
After seeing off the opening bowlers, the first wicket pairing put on 29 before Lawrence (11) fell to the bowling of Sonu Varghese Thomas (1/21).
The fall of wicket brought Haydn Pascoe to the crease, and with Rand, they kept the scoreboard ticking over at a steady rate.
The pair put on 33 runs before Pascoe was knocked over by Varun Valsalan as the wet weather made it's return to Exies Oval.
Rand continued to be to steady head at the other end before Dean Bennett (6) departed when he was caught by Thomas off the bowling of Valsalan (2/23).
Tim and Jake Rand came together to put on 18 runs before Jake Rand (9) was knocked over by Sam Robinson who followed that up shortly after with the wicket of Tim (30).
Mathew (2) and Adrian Axtill (13) put on a partnership of 24 before rain brought an end to the day's play with Coro sitting on 5/112 after 34 overs.
After two straight washouts after their first win of the season against Diggers, Coro will be hoping their fortune with the weather turns around when they take on Exies Eagles in the 40-over game next weekend at Exies No 2.
The Cougars will be without their captain Haydn Pascoe who will be on representative duties with the Riverina side at the Cricket NSW Country Championships at Orange next weekend.
Hanwood will be looking for their second win of the season when they take on Leagues, who are still hunting their first victory, in the 50-over clash at Exies No 1.
