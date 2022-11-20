Leagues Panthers' quest to find their first win of the season rolls on despite the side getting themselves into a strong position against Exies Diggers.
Luck hasn't been on the side of the Panthers this season, with their only completed game against Exies Eagles ending in a defeat, while their clashes against Hanwood and Coro Cougars were both washed out after play had gotten underway.
Diggers were coming into the weekend off the back of two convincing victories over Hanwood and Exies Eagles.
After a short downpour right before the start of play, the Panthers won the toss and elected to bat and were able to make a flying start to their innings.
Logan Matheson was wasting no time as he was able to take 20 runs of one Kyle Pete over to see Leagues reach the 50 mark inside the first five overs.
When Matheson (40) was finally dismissed after scoring at almost two a ball by Ash Verhagen, Leagues suffered a slight wobble as Verhagen (2/26) followed up with the wicket of Bailey Morrissey (10) while Pete knocked over Connor Matheson (0) cheaply to see the Panthers fall to 3/53.
Leagues captain Jimmy Binks and new recruit Thomas Bristow got their side back on track and made the most of the foundation laid.
The fourth wicket pairing was able to get their side to drinks and added 94 runs before Binks (59) fell after posting his half-century after he was caught behind off the bowling of Liam Greenaway.
Two quick wickets looked to try and limit the damage from the remaining overs as Brad Moore (0) was by Greenaway, while Bristow's (21) cameo was finished when he was trapped in front by Dhruvil Patel.
Billy Evans (1) was knocked over by Greenaway (2/13) before Dean Villata (7) was caught behind off the bowling of Dhruvil Patel (2/30).
Shae Prudham (8*) and Liam Warren (2*) were at the crease before the rain became too heavy for play to continue, and the game was eventually abandoned, with the Panthers sitting on 9/178 after 33.4 overs.
The Panthers will be hoping their fortunes with weather changes when they take on Hanwood next weekend while the Diggers have the bye.
