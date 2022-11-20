Dalton slams government decision to buy back water

Member for Murray Helen Dalton has slammed the federal government for announcing 50 gigalitres of water buybacks without consulting the affected communities.
Fifty gigalitres from seven catchments including Condamine-Balonne, NSW Murray, Namoi, NSW Border Rivers, ACT, Barwon-Darling and Lachlan.
"I have been asking from the get-go for Plibersek to come out and meet with us," Mrs Dalton said.
"Water is the lifeblood of our communities and yet she continues to ignore our requests and our region, while she pushes for more buybacks."
Mrs Dalton said buybacks were deterimental to irrigated agriculture restricting the ability to grow food but also negatively affecting communities, schools, businesses, sporting clubs and more.
"Every single megalitre of water that leaves our communities is disastrous and the southern basin has already contributed 83 per cent of water bought back under the basin plan - that's more than enough," she said.
Mrs Dalton said despite the obvious economic impacts of buybacks, there is also significant upstream environmental damage delivering such huge volumes of water through the system.
"We know to deliver an extra 450GL the Murray, Murrumbidgee, Lachlan and Darling Rivers must all be in flood, and there is a definite delivery risk in running high rivers and full dams, especially in a year like this.
Aside from reducing the amount of food grown in the area and hollowing out communities, Mrs Dalton said buybacks increased the risk of importing food into Australia.
"This is just a disaster and as I keep saying, where do they think staple food production is going to come from if we keep taking water away from productive ag?"
