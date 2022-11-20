The Area News

Murray MP Helen Dalton slams federal government decision to restart water buybacks

Updated November 20 2022 - 5:51pm, first published 11:00am
Dalton slams government decision to buy back water

Member for Murray Helen Dalton has slammed the federal government for announcing 50 gigalitres of water buybacks without consulting the affected communities.

