Griffith City Council to pump water from Lake Wyangan to Tharbogang Wetlands

November 19 2022 - 5:00am
Jones Road is closed due to water and Griffith City Council plans to pump water from south Lake Wyangan into Tharbogang Wetlands to re-open the road and reduce the flood risk to nearby residential properties. Photo by Declan Rurenga

Water will be pumped from the southern part of Lake Wyangan to Tharbogang Wetlands to reduce the flooding risk to residents.

