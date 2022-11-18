Water will be pumped from the southern part of Lake Wyangan to Tharbogang Wetlands to reduce the flooding risk to residents.
Griffith City Council is installing a large pump to remove part of the water from the lake, with pumping planned to begin next week.
Protecting homes is one goal of reducing the water in the lake and the other is to hopefully re-open Jones Road to traffic.
Both the lake and wetlands are terminal catchments so water is not expected to flow downstream should further rain fall.
"The two lakes are now at capacity so we have to take these steps to protect homes," mayor Doug Curran said.
"We are talking about a really large pump which means it will be a noisy exercise, so we do anticipate that those nearby will hear it. I just ask that everyone tries to understand that these are exceptional circumstances.
"I'd like to thank the landholders for their cooperation in helping us implement this action and other residents in advance for their understanding," Cr Curran said.
Council is preparing a pitch for funding to review the Lake Wyangan flood study from 2012 and the floodplain risk management study and plan from 2013.
