The Area News

MIA recruiter GetSet can help trainees, apprentices, businesses with broad spectrum of services

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated November 18 2022 - 11:18am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GetSet employment consultant Paul Burley (left) and chief executive officer Frank Valenzisi. Picture by Talia Pattison

AN ONGOING labour shortage continues to highlight the need for more apprentices and trainees to enter the job market in the MIA, according to employment services company GetSet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.