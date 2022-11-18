Tony L headlines Acoustic Fridays at the Area Hotel from 7pm. The Stringers will be on stage at the Sporties Club from 7.30pm on Friday. Meat 'n Potatoes will serve up classic rock and roll at 8pm on Friday. Acoustics with Joseph is on the stage at Griffith Exies from 7.30pm on Saturday. Shevy Orto will perform at the Coro Club from 8pm on Saturday. DJ Bones will work the decks at the Area Hotel on Saturday.