One Griffith irrigator is calling for the government to get ahead of the curve and act to help the agricultural sector before it's too late.
Griffith District Citrus Growers chairman Vito Mancini said while the MIA hadn't been engulfed in floodwaters, the effects of too much rain would be just as damaging in coming months.
"We're set up to to take advantage of the known climate. It's an arid area, we can control the irrigation. It allows us greater control of things like pest and disease," he said.
"We are going to start seeing the impacts of too much water," he said.
He said farmers made decisions about planting systems, rootstocks, fruit varieties, irrigation and drainage choices which were focused on making the most of every drop of water.
So far this year, double the average rainfall had fallen leading to water sitting on top of fruit trees and crops.
He said said citrus growers were finding botrytis on their fruit for the first time, and the lack of warm weather supported diseases attacking grape vines and would hinder the growth of rice.
READ MORE
Mr Mancini said while farmers were optimists and could weather a bad season, the damage from wet paddocks, shortage of fruit pickers, skyrocketing costs for supplies and international trade challenges created a perfect storm.
"We usually prepare for a bad season, but to have two in a row, with international logistics issues and everything is all compounding together. It's a perfect storm," he said.
A lack of income may be one issue but Mr Mancini said the effects of too much rain could see farmers replacing fruit trees lost to damage and salinity becoming a problem.
Mr Mancini said the government could act before it came to a crisis. He said during the Millennium Drought, an 'exceptional circumstances' declaration could free up much needed support for farmers.
That support included paying interest on agricultural loans and access to Centrelink payments among other measures.
He said that help wasn't just about reliving immediate pressures but supporting recovery and resilience for extreme weather events. Acting before it becomes crisis would save lives.
"We want to ease mental health issues which are becoming clearer," he said.
"People with no where else to go will make decisions with huge ramifications."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.