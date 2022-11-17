Our first SpringFest with a dog was a successful 'tail' of sculptures, a festival and cellar door but highlighted a growing tourism niche Griffith can harness, with pet ownership at record highs.
Like more than two million Australian households, a 'fur-baby' joined our family as a silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was the catalyst for pet ownership numbers exploding according to Animal Medicines Australia.
Watson the cocker spaniel is our first dog and we've navigated the increasingly pet-friendly tourism landscape, which sees him join us at pubs with his own food menu, off-leash public parks and even the drive-in cinema.
Although not actively promoted as pet-friendly, we were thrilled to see Griffith join this shift for SpringFest.
Our pup indulged in pats and praise from strangers while we brunched at Coco Bean, sampled Mino Co Wines, explored Real Juice Company Citrus Sculptures, lunched at Giuseppe's Restaurant Bar, and watched traditional dances at the Multicultural Festival.
We did meet one young family from Melbourne in Griffith's only off-leash dog area who prepped to sleep in their car or drive to Wagga after a miscommunication around pet-friendly accommodation.
Positively, we exchanged ideas for pet-friendly activities and commented how wonderful it is to see dogs catered for as Griffith blooms, such as the water station at the Kooyoo Street upgrade.
READ MORE
Those with fur (or human) babies know community comes with a family addition and we'll sing SpringFest's praises within our Facebook networks including cocker spaniel meet-up groups, 'Dog friendly holidays Australia' and 'Travel Australia with Dogs'.
That's well over 200,000 members combined, actively seeking regional hubs with pet-friendly accommodation, activities and restaurants; equally avoiding areas which aren't keeping up with this growing pack of tourists.
Animal Medicines Australia suggested homes with at least one dog soared to 69 per cent since the pandemic began, while Google search trends for 'best dog vacations' and 'dog-friendly hotels' skyrocketed by 50 and 90 per cent respectively.
It's for good reason too, when the RSPCA states pets can lower levels of depression and anxiety, provide companionship and enhance social connectedness.
To address the great dane in the room: not everyone likes dogs. So, we must respect each other's lifestyle choices when interacting insert dad joke about dogs behaving better than kids.
It helps that 'pet-friendly' is an evolving and subjective term, allowing tourism providers to dictate the level of animal engagement suitable for their business.
We've seen cellar doors in Rutherglen allow pets outside, Airbnbs in Mulwala restrict sizes of dogs and rooms they're permitted in, and restaurants in Brooklyn allocate seats near grass.
Griffith has always embraced diversity and it's wonderful this welcome is extended to our four-legged mates; we hope to see the city expand and promote its pet-friendly aspects.
Meanwhile, the Hunter Valley proactively highlights its 50 pet-friendly cellar doors, while Wagga Wagga showcases hotels and caravan park cabins accommodating dogs.
Perhaps next SpringFest an open garden will allow on-lead dogs, cellar doors permit pooches at least outside, a caravan park consider pet-friendly cabins and more cafes add water bowls to their outdoor spaces.
Beyond the festival, Lake Wyangan Picnic Area could grow its potential by partially opening to leashed pups, local ovals endorse off-lead areas (not just the fenced dog park) and Griffith City Council add a pet-friendly promotion page to its website.
It's brilliant local businesses are already actively embracing man's best friend like Limone Dining with its veranda water bowl and Griffith Feed Grain hosting a regular dog café.
Griffith has always embraced diversity and it's wonderful this welcome is extended to our four-legged mates; we hope to see the city expand and promote its pet-friendly aspects.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.