David Batterham raises $7500 going from Griffith to Goondiwindi

Declan Rurenga
By Declan Rurenga
Updated November 17 2022 - 12:46pm, first published 11:30am
Cyclist David Batterham rode from Griffith to Goondiwindi, raising around $7500 during the 1700 kilometre bike ride. Photo contributed

A cyclist who crossed the length of NSW from Griffith to Goondiwindi thanked the Riverina community for supporting his fundraiser for Dementia Australia.

