A cyclist who crossed the length of NSW from Griffith to Goondiwindi thanked the Riverina community for supporting his fundraiser for Dementia Australia.
David Batterham started his 1700 kilometre journey in October and has so far raised $7500.
The long journey wasn't without its challenges.
"From day one it rained," he said.
"I couldn't do it without the support of my family ... and the generosity of all the people along the way."
Riding near Inverell he hit a pothole while riding down a mountain, became airborne and any gear not in a bag was strewn across the road. It also broke the back wheel which meant limping into a repair shop.
While riding up a huge hill near Waminda, Mr Batterham passed a man on an electric scooter almost immediately sparking a race between them.
As Mr Batterham traveled the country he spent time talking to people about dementia and their struggles with it.
"Something I've learned is the small towns don't have facilities for dementia patients," he said.
The disease can affect people from as young as 13 to 80 and Mr Batterham said it presented a real problem when people had to leave their community and their families to find care.
"The worst thing you can do is take people away from the people they know and the places they know. It can mean their dementia gets worse," he said.
The funds raised by Mr Batterham will go to Dementia Australia which supports research efforts through a grant program, as well providing help support for people diagnosed with the disease.
Mr Batterham said there was still stigma around people who had received their diagnosi.
"A few people don't want it to be known that they have dementia," he said.
"They should be able to cherish those years with their family."
Mr Batterham will continue his fundraising efforts and will ride 2000 km from Goondiwindi to Mt Isa next year.
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
