Griffith teachers have been left disappointed by a decision by the Industrial Relations Commission to cap wage increases 2022 and 2023.
From January 1, teachers were to receive an additional 2.5 per cent, and will receive another 0.25 per cent backdated from July 1.
An additional lump sum, equivalent to 0.25 per cent of a teacher's salary, will be paid for work between January to June this year.
On January 1 2023, teachers will receive an additional three per cent, made up of a 2.53 per cent increase in pay and 0.5 per cent increase in superannuation.
"For an area like Griffith, one of the worst places for staff shortages, it won't fix the crisis we have with filling vacant positions," Teachers Federation Councillor for Griffith Teachers Association Richard Wiseman said.
Mr Wiseman said filling teacher vacancies at primary and secondary schools was the hardest it had ever been.
NSW Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell welcomed the pay decision for 90,000 public school teachers.
"I hope the Teachers Federation will now begin working with us on improving outcomes for our students," Ms Mitchell said.
"We are committed to a program of significant reform including new, streamlined curriculum and giving teachers back time to teach, and have guaranteed additional release time for all teachers to enable effective implementation of these reforms."
Mr Wiseman said Ms Mitchell regularly talked about the importance of regional education, but highlighted his pay decision which was less than inflation, would hurt regional teachers the most.
"Rural areas find it hard to attract teachers," he said.
"This situation has been brewing well before COVID. The government has put nothing in place to incentivise and attract teachers."
Mr Wiseman said the government knew the profession was in crisis and all they had to offer was band-aids.
"One of the things we know is lots of people aren't choosing teaching as a profession, this certainly doesn't help," he said.
He said the Teachers Federation preferred not to take sides in politics but there were few options available, and the state opposition has said they would ditch the three per cent cap on public sector wage increases.
"If teachers want a fairer system and a fairer umpire, they need a new government," Mr Wiseman said.
"The Industrial Relations Commission is handicapped by the public sector wage cap. We want to be able to argue a fair case."
Mr Wiseman said the teachers' job was to teach students not determine workplace policy.
"Why shouldn't the Griffith community want our schools to have qualified teachers? The Coalition has done little fix the problem."
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
