Leagues Club will have their depth on display this weekend when they take on a Diggers side who have found form early in the season.
The Panthers will be without Michael Cudmore, Jack Rowston, Dan Bozic and Reece Matheson, but captain Jimmy Binks feels his side is still in a strong position with plenty of handy inclusions, including the return of Tom Bristow.
"Obviously, Tommy (Bristow) is a massive in. It might take him a while to get into the swing of it after a fair while off, but the depth at the club at the moment is pretty good, which is a nice change," he said.
"You go and pick Shae (Prudham) and Cooper James out of B grade, but they were probably a bit stiff to get dropped from first grade in the first place. They are two pretty good inclusions as well."
It has been a frustrating start to the season for the Panthers, who have only completed one game across the first five rounds due to the wet weather.
They completed just 16 overs against Hanwood in round two and then got 11 overs into their chase against Coro last weekend.
Binks said there was still plenty to take out of those games.
"We were able to execute a few things in the game against Coro and it was good to be in the field for the full 50 to give the younger blokes a taste of that," he said.
"I thought we did quite well throughout the 50 overs. You just have to take snippets out of those games and draw the positives from it."
In the one completed game, the batting performance from the Leagues side was disappointing as the Panthers were bowled out for 61 chasing 82 against the Exies Eagles.
Binks was pleased to see positive steps being taken against Coro.
"Having Matt Keenan back at the top of the order provides a bit of a level head, and that is a big inclusion for us," he said.
"He looked solid, and Connor (Matheson) always looks solid when he goes out to bat, we just have to get him that one decent score to get him started off and then he will be fine.
"If everything comes together with our batting, we will have a strong lineup."
First ball in the 40-over clash will be delivered at 1pm at Exies No 2.
