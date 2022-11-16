The Area News

Griffith winery Sans Pareil Estate put into liquidation

Declan Rurenga
By Declan Rurenga
November 16 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith's Sans Pareil Estate has collapsed owing at least $17 million to the tax office and other businesses.

Accountants are combing through the accounts and affairs of Griffith winery Sans Pareil Estate after it was shunted into administration.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Rurenga

Declan Rurenga

Editor

Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.