Accountants are combing through the accounts and affairs of Griffith winery Sans Pareil Estate after it was shunted into administration.
According to documents filed with the corporate regulator, at least $17 million is owed to the Australian Tax Office, in addition to other debts held by businesses in Griffith and elsewhere.
A full assessment of debts is under way.
Sans Pareil Estate was initially registered as a business in 2018.
The Sans Pareil group of companies - covering nine corporate entities, was put into voluntary administration with Sydney's Chifley Advisory.
Those entities which trade as Sans Pareil Estate include Salvestrin Enterprises, Salvestrin Family Brands, Salvestrin Viticulture, Sans Pareil Employment Services, Sans Pareil Estate Exports, Sans Pareil Estate Holdings, Sans Pareil Estate Logistics, Sans Pareil Estate and Sans Pareil Estate Vineyards.
While the businesses were initially put into administration, an assessment by administrators saw the business placed into liquidation on November 2.
Chifley Advisory partner Henry Kwok said work was under way to document the assets and liabilities of the business.
However it was too early to tell what the result would be for those owed money once the value of those was realised.
Mr Kwok said no meeting was planned for creditors at this stage.
"Creditors will be contacted by us directly," Mr Kwok said.
"Anyone who hasn't heard from us is welcome to contact us by emailing spe@chifleyadvisory.com.au".
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
