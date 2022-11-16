It has been described as a perfect storm that has the Griffith Demons men's side looking down the barrel of having to forfeit their final round game.
The Demons were due to travel to West Wyalong to take on the Wildcats in a game that could decide the location of the grand final on November 26.
The sides are only separated by a win heading into the final round, and the Demons knew that a win of over 11 points would see the final heading to the Griffith Regional Sports Centre but that now seems unlikely.
Coach Arch Cullen is frustrated that it has gotten to this point, but there is little he can do about it.
"I have a pool of about 20 blokes, and I still can't get a team together," he said.
"I have probably lost four or five guys to injury from the start, so between the injuries and then there are five possible players going to Albury for a basketball carnival.
"A few other guys are away, so it is just one of those perfect storms.
"It's disappointing, and we'd much rather play because I hate to forfeit, but I literally can't get the players there."
A 16-point win over Narrandera had the Griffith side hoping they'd be able to host a final after a strong performance against the Knights.
"It was pretty good, pretty much had control from the whole game," he said.
"They made a bit of a run at the end, but we were pretty much in control."
In an unfortunate outcome of the win over the Knights, Jacob Testoni appears to have injured his ACL and is one of the five missing this weekend through injury.
"He came off and said it felt sore and hasn't seemed to get better, and the physio wasn't real keen on it," he said.
"He is having an MRI today (Wednesday) to confirm, but all in all, it isn't looking that great, which is disappointing for him."
