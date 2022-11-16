The Coro Cougars will be hoping this weekend will be a chance to complete only their second game of the season when they take on Hanwood at Exies No 1.
The Cougars have made a strong start to the season but haven't been able to make the most of those starts as they haven't reached their conclusion due to the wet start to the season.
The strength of the Coro side comes from their strong top order, who were able to get their side into a strong position against Leagues before wet weather brought the game to a close early in the Panthers response.
A strong start to the season from Coro captain Haydn Pascoe has seen the talented batter picked in the Riverina side for the NSW Country Championship.
For Hanwood, they will have an uphill battle before taking to the field with key players missing.
Captain Charlie Cunial and Dean Catanzariti are both unavailable for this weekend's clash with the Cougars, which leaves a big hole in the batting for their side.
Before the bye, both players missed their clash with Diggers which saw the Wanderers bowled out for just 59.
If the Wanderers are to have any success in the clash taking early wickets will be crucial because any pressure on the lower order of the Cougars batting will help restrict the runs.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
