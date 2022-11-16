Junior cricket again dodged the rain and completed a full round of matches on Saturday morning.
The Sixers had another good win when they posted a score of 6/76 and restricted their opponents, the Heat to 9/52.
Archie Leach was the leading light for the Sixers with a big score of 33, Hudson Crack kept the score board ticking over with 12 runs and Luca DeBortoli added 10. Nav Singh was the Heat's most successful bowler, picking up two wickets.
The Heat's top scorer was Ollie Nancarrow who made 19 runs, Nav Singh contributed 13 and Jonas Catanzariti made 11.
The Sixers bowling was led by Charlie Bunn, Archie Leach and Hugo Bunn who each claimed two wickets.
A big innings of 32 from Josh Taprell helped the Scorchers to a winning score of 8/88 over the Thunder who made 13/74. Other contributors to the Scorchers score were Riley Keenan with 14 runs and Cowen Wynne with 12.
Ben Spry and Angus Pasin bowled well for the Thunder to pick up two wickets each. Ben also top scored for the Thunder with 14 runs. Logan Cowie added a handy 11 runs. Cowen Wynne was the pick of the Scorchers bowlers with a bag of four wickets. Riley Keenan was just behind him with a three wicket haul.
The Stars showed some good form to hit up a big score of 3/141. Hugh Kite was their star batsmen with 31 runs, well supported by Cooper Hunt who made 28, Bayley Hill 27, Oscar Molloy 16 and Quade Conlan 13. Lara Badham and Flynn Crawford-Ross both picked up a wicket for their team, the Hurricanes.
The Hurricanes struggled with the bat, finishing with 11/55. Flynn Crawford-Ross led their run chase with 18 runs and Lucas Lugton made 13.
This weeks winner of the cricketer of the week award is Cowen Wynne for his four wickets and 12 runs for the Scorchers.
The form teams continued to show their strength as the Senior Bink/Tucker competition misses any wet weather on Saturday
Leagues Club recorded a solid win over Hanwood. Leagues Club made a very competitive score of 4/95 thanks to major contributions from Jonty Conlan who made 25, Kaweera Senevirathne 21 and Vivek Gullipali 20.
Wicket takers for Hanwood were Thomas Bray 1/2, Eli Whytcross 1/8, Rory Lasscock 1/12 and Bill Barnard 1/19. Hanwood responded with a score of 9/78.
Thomas Bray top scored with 15 runs and he was assisted by Josh Pentony who made 12. Max Lymer 2/3 and Esther Sanson 2/4 were Leagues Club's top bowlers.
Exies again showed that they will be the team to beat this year.
They made a massive 2/107 to shut Diggers out of their game. Diggers could only muster 8/44 against the strong Exies bowling lineup.
The major contributors for Exies were Matt Andrighetto who made 18, Nate Hayllar 13, Luke Busby 12 and Luke Ramsey 11.
Diggers two successful bowlers were Aaron Taprell with 1/6 and Miles Condon 1/12.
The Diggers batsmen had a struggle on their hands but Xavier Hoffman did well to score nine, Reon Swart eight and Kobi Muirhead seven.
Lachlan Spry stood out with the ball, snaring three wickets for six runs in his two over spell.
There were no stand out performances this week.
In a close contest, Jonty Conlan wins the cricketer of the week award for his 25 runs and a wicket for Leagues Club.
