The sky opened up and a brief shower of rain fell as the Feral's were about to take to the track for the second race of the Hotfoot competition.
The rain on top of an already saturated Hill created a wet and slippery track for the first one and a half kilometre's, but from there on running conditions were good, so good that of the 30 long course Feral's who ran last week, 10 recorded improved net time.
That been said, it is noted that compared to last year, times are between 1 and 4 minutes slower for all runners.
Aidan Fattore already has a handy lead in this competition, 2nd last week and 1st this week he is 15 points ahead of Graeme Lyons (60 points) who was 3rd this week and last week.
Fattore won the competition in 2021 and 2022, can he make it 3 in a row? Keith Riley with a net time of 38m30s was 2nd and 1m30s faster this week.
Adrian Baird jumped 5 placings to take 4th spot a few seconds ahead of the first and fastest female Jessica Dalton 34m18s while John Farronato was one who liked the wet conditions leaping from 17th to 6th with a slightly improved net time compared to last week.
Ashley Pianca and Bronwyn Jones both off a 9:00m handicap ran neck and neck with only 4 seconds separating them as the crossed the finish line.
Anthony Trefilo 9th was another mud lover taking 45 seconds off last week's net time.
There were 22 starters in the short course. Bede Kenny back after a break took line honours some 90seconds ahead of Connor Moore (15m02s) who recorded the fastest male time.
Chloe Morshead and Ruby Kenny started off on different handicaps but tied for 3rd place, clearly, they turned the race into a social day out and why not.
Behind them were Brian Bellicanta and Di Keenan who tied for 5th place, both are noted conversationist.
It was a special day for John Johns who commenced running with the Feral's in the 1970's as he became the 3rd Feral to achieve 7,000km of recorded running on the Hill.
He joins John Dodd and Simon Croce. Congratulations John.
Despite a few claps of thunder around 5:00pm, a bit of rain and in parts a slippery track some 63 Feral's with legs coated in mud returned to the green water tower to join in refreshment provided by Michael Colaciuri who was celebrating his 1,000km milestone.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 5:30pm start during daylight savings.
Some people chose to run, and others enjoy a walk and a chat, either way all are welcome to join us.
New members are always welcome.
