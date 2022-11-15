Disease is main worry for wine grapegrowers

The Area News

Disease is main worry for MIA wine grapegrowers

Updated November 15 2022 - 4:40pm, first published 4:30pm
The threat of disease and wet ground is looming over this season's winegrape harvest thanks over 200 millimetres of rain in October.

