Hanwood take convincing victory over Coro Cougars in GDCA fourth grade

By Liam Warren
Updated November 15 2022 - 11:38am, first published 11:15am
Hanwood has sent a resounding message in the GDCA fourth grade after a nine-wicket win over Coro Cougars.

