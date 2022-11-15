Hanwood has sent a resounding message in the GDCA fourth grade after a nine-wicket win over Coro Cougars.
The Cougars won the toss and elected to bat, but it was the Wanderers bowlers who were able to make an early impact with the ball.
Mason Caughey was able to pick up two early wickets when Joshua Turner (1) and Toby Rand (0) were caught off his bowling.
Lachlan Wynne (2/8) followed that up with the wickets of Dean Preuss (3) and Roy Condon (0) before the Cougars middle order was able to gain some control.
Matthew Andrightetto (38) and Jaxon Ison (15) gave their side a chance to post a defendable total before Wyatt Carter (1/7) and Whitworth (3/3) made the needed breakthroughs as Coro were bowled out for 71 of 24 overs.
While Condon (1/2) was able to pick up the wicket of Wynne (0), Wyatt Carter (41*) and Shivaagumi Johar (5*) were able to guide their side to a nine-wicket win with 14 overs remaining.
