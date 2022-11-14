The Coleambally Nomads have picked up their second convincing victory in as many weeks after dismantling Leagues Panthers at home.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, Leagues would have been hoping to make a positive start, but the Nomads opening bowlers had other ideas.
Jack Kidd (3/10) was able to pick up the wickets of Taka Paniani (0) and Okotai Woetai (0) before Sanil Babu ripped through the Panthers middle order.
Babu (6/13) picked up Leigh Stokes (0), Raj Singh (4), Enzo Nolan (0), Deep Patel (2), Junior Molo (0) and Cooper James (0) to have Leagues struggling at 9/16.
Vincent Hellier (17) and Shae Prudham (11) were the only batters to offer any sort of resistance as the Panthers were bowled out for just 44.
Needing to take early wickets to have any hope of securing an upset, James (1/20) was able to pick up the wicket of Jacob Breed (0) in the first over.
The Nomads were able to go on with the game from there as Nathan Hodgson (7) and Jack Weymouth-Smith were able to get their side to within six runs of victory before Hodgson was caught off the bowling of Prudham (1/0).
It was only a slight bump in the road as Weymouth-Smith (36*) hit the winning runs to see Coleambally take an eight-wicket victory with 33.3 overs in hand.
RELATED
In the clash between Diggers and Hanwood, Mark Favell (65) led the way for the Exies side at the top of the order, but tight bowling from Hanwood kept the score under control.
Angus Bartter (3/29) and Micheal Crosato (3/12) were at their best to keep the Diggers' middle order to single digits.
Nathan Brettschneider (20) was the only other Diggers batter to reach double digits as they reached the end of their 40 overs on 8/133.
While Damien Browning (2/12) and Dhruvil Patel (1/10) were able to make early breakthroughs, Crosato (27) was able to get Hanwood back on track, and when the game was eventually called off due to the wet weather, the Wanderers were sitting on 4/62 off 18.2 overs.
Meanwhile, Exies Eagles came away with a run-rate win over Coro Cougars.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.