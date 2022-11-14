While a storm swept across Ted Scobie Oval during the opening stages of the first games, it didn't affect the quality of those early games.
It was a tight clash between Heart Racers and Luna Wild, with the sides unable to be separated at the end of their game.
As the rain tumbled down in the early stages of the game, it was the Heart Racers who struck first when Lahni Mogliotti was able to get over the line.
It would be a low-scoring first half with the rain continuing to fall, and despite the constant charges from the Luna Wild side to pull level, Heart Racers were able to hold them at bay.
Against the run of play, Megan Lonsdale was able to get over for her first of the night to extend the Heart Racers' lead.
A quick-fire double to Milla Parr saw the Luna Wild side pull level before Sophia Kelsey, and Erin Bonetti combined to see Bonetti able to cross and hand Heart Racers a 3-2 lead at the halftime break.
It was a try-for-try start to the second half with Georgia Fuller pulling Luna Wild level, but it was shortlived as Lonsdale dived over for her second of the night.
Parr completed her hat trick to see the side's level at 4-4 but again that only lasted a couple of plays as Lonsdale was able to score her third of the night.
RELATED
The scoring slowed in the middle of the second half, but Luna Wild was able to pull level once again with Tahlia Quinn getting over and despite their best efforts to try and take a late lead, Heart Racers' defence held strong to see the sides finish the game level at 5-all.
In the other women's games, Snow's were able to maintain their gap at the top of the ladder with a 6-3 win over Black Line Swim School, while Physifitness came away with a 5-3 win over Gem Girls.
In the men's competition, doubles to Jonathan Morris and Dean Taylor held Tim's Trims pick up their second win of the season with a 7-3 win over The Legend.
George Duncan Electrical stayed within striking distance of the top two sides after coming away with a 9-3 win over LiveFit 24/7.
Marchiori Constructions moved into second with an 8-3 win over Guidolin Agrimac.
Top of the table Wiradjuri Dreaming closed out the men's top division with a 5-5 draw with Spencer & Bennett.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.