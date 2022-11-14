The Area News

Tight battles unfold as Griffith Touch reaches round six

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated November 15 2022 - 5:37pm, first published 9:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While a storm swept across Ted Scobie Oval during the opening stages of the first games, it didn't affect the quality of those early games.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.