Man jailed for assault on 86-year-old man

A vicious assault on an 86-year-old man will mean a 26-year-old man could spend up to 18 months in jail.
Austin Isbester, 26, was sentenced in Griffith Local Court on November 11 after pleading guilty to the charge of reckless grievous bodily harm.
Around 4.17pm on September 6, an 86-year-old man was walking towards Banna Avenue along Kooyoo Street.
At about the same time, Isbester was using a public payphone.
CCTV footage played to the court showed the older man walking next to some fencing, when Isbester leaves the phone, he approaches the old man, stopping one metre from him.
Neither of the men were known to each other and some words were exchanged.
Within two seconds of having approached, Isbester then hit the man with his right fist, knocking him back, and hit him a second time in the face with his right fist.
Isbester then grabs the man's head pushing downward to hitt him with his right knee. The force of the blow knocked the 86-year-old man onto the ground, with his head hitting the fencing.
Isbester then strikes the man a second time with his right foot while he's on the ground and leaves towards Yambil Street.
A witness goes to the 86-year-old man's aid and he was taken to Griffith Base Hospital, his injuries include a fracture to his orbital bone, internal bleeding and a hematoma to his head.
An hour later, Isbester was arrested in the TAB room of a nearby hotel
Prosecutor Jack Angwin said the unprovoked, and savage nature of the attack on an elderly man demonstrated the need for the community to be protected.
Isbester's solicitor Jaidyn Chambers argued the violence was not premeditated and was an act of irrationality.
Mr Chambers said given the opportunity, there was a chance for rehabilitation for his client.
Before he was sentenced, Isbester read a letter of apology to the court.
Magistrate Trevor Khan said the victim's injuries were "not insignificant" and given his age it was a "miracle that he's still with us today".
Mr Khan accepted a psychiatric report about Isbester, and his early guilty plea. He noted Isbester had an extensive history of violent offending and was on parole at the time of the assault.
"There are significant matters of violence for which he has received terms of imprisonment," Mr Khan said.
"It's an appalling thing to do to any person.
"I heard Mr Isbester's apology, he's had ample opportunity to this day to express his contrition."
Mr Khan convicted Isbester and sentenced him to 18 months in jail, with a non-parole period of 12 months.
Isbester will be eligible for parole on September 5, 2023.
