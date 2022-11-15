LOCAL LEADER: Speechies coming to talk at library

Griffith City Library will be hosting a Speechie Library talk on Thursday, November 17 at 5.30pm.
Did you know that one in five Australian children are developmentally behind in their language skills before they even start school?
Speech pathologists Rochelle Meurant and Priscilla Guidolin from Murrumbidgee Allied Health Services are delighted to be taking part in the annual Speechie Library
Talks campaign to help support children's language and literacy development in the Griffith region.
The free Speechie Library Talk will give parents and carers a unique opportunity to learn more about how they can help develop their child's language and literacy and help to set them up for success.
The Speechie Library Talk will go for about an hour and some of the topics to be covered in the presentation include:
The presentation will also include an informative book reading of one of the Association's Book of the Year winning books in either the birth to three, three to five, or five to eight-year-old category
Bookings can be made via wrl.eventbrite.com.au
Don't forget about our regular events; Storytime is held every Wednesday and Friday at 10am, Rhyme Time is held every Tuesday and Thursday at 10am.
For more information call into the Library and our friendly staff will be able to help you or give us a call on 6962 8300.
