Long-time Griffith women's coach Trevor Richards is back again for the 2023 Southern NSW Women's football season.
Richards has coached the side since the club first entered the women's competition in 2018.
The past five seasons have been enjoyable for Richards, who is looking forward to getting back to the field with the team.
"It's enjoyable and the girls really enjoy the opportunity to get out there and get involved. A lot of them have watched a lot of AFL and now they've got the chance to get out there and play and they really enjoy that," Richards said.
"It's rewarding when you see the girls improve and what not. It's hard sometimes because of the short season, it's in-between things, people are just finishing their summer sports and just about to start their winter sports but I enjoy it."
Player numbers are looking good as Richards begins to plan the start of his pre-season, but said that he can never have too many players.
With games played on Friday nights Griffith can struggle with player availability if the team is playing in Wagga.
Emergency service workers and others on-call aren't able to travel that far from Griffith, while others simply struggle to finish their work days with enough time to make the two hour drive to Wagga.
Despite it all Richards said he's proud of the dedication form his team and is excited to see their skills further grow.
"We'd love to win it, I'm no different as far as that's concerned but at the end of the day there's 13 coaches out there in the hope that they can win it, but only one team is," he said.
"We just want to be competitive, hopefully get out there and be competitive and see the girls enjoy themselves and see their football improve."
Richards said he expects to start pre-season in mid-November and will work with the team to determine if they take a training break in January.
"I'll speak to the girls and see what they're up to. We definitely wouldn't train between Christmas and new year and as far as our training leading up to, and straight after, new year, it will probably just be a case of who is available," he said.
