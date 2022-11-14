Eighteen women braved the course for a stableford last Wednesday, November 9, with Marlene O'Connell scoring a fantastic 41 points to win division 2 from Susan Tyrell with a nice 35 points.
Liz Graham (30 points) made a good comeback to win division 1 from Kathy King (29 points). Balls went to 27 pts.
On Saturday a small field of 12 competed with the mosquitoes and each other in a maximum stroke, so there was only one grade.
Liz Humphreys won with 70 nett, 2 shots ahead of Dorian Radue (72 nett) who won on a countback from Dulcie Knight. Balls went to 80 points.
Wednesday 16 Nov is the last day of the "winter" competition, with the "summer" competition starting on the following Saturday.
Our presentation event will also take place on Wednesday, 6 pm at the clubhouse for pizza followed by the presentation of prizes for the major events of 2022.
