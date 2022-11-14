The Area News

Griffith Ladies Golf report November 14

By Elizabeth Humphreys
Updated November 14 2022 - 7:19pm, first published 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Eighteen women braved the course for a stableford last Wednesday, November 9, with Marlene O'Connell scoring a fantastic 41 points to win division 2 from Susan Tyrell with a nice 35 points.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.