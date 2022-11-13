Cost of consultants continues to concern

There was a story back in March, which questioned the value that brought to government by consultants.
The federal government had entered into around 2000 consultancy contracts from July 2021 through to March 2022.
That was at a cost of $500 million. It meant around $2 million was being handed out each day.
The then opposition, and now government, raised questions about whether it was in the national interest.
Even excluding the partisan arguments, there is a good question about whether spending $2 million on consultants when you have a thousands of public servants on the payroll.
Griffith City Council hasn't handed out $2 million a day for consultants. But certainly Dino Zappacosta raised some excellent questions about the $135,000 spent on finding a location for Griffith's proposed new art gallery.
As Cr Zappacosta said; "I thought the committee was quite capable of working out where it should go without professional consultation."
Declan Rurenga, editor
drurenga@areanews.com.au
