GDCA first grade clash between Coro Cougars and Leagues Panthers washed out

By Liam Warren
Updated November 13 2022 - 1:30pm, first published 12:53pm
A storm late on Saturday afternoon cruelled the crowd at Exies No 1 of a clash between Coro Cougars and Leagues Panthers that was building into a close chase.

