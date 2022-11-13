A storm late on Saturday afternoon cruelled the crowd at Exies No 1 of a clash between Coro Cougars and Leagues Panthers that was building into a close chase.
The Cougars won the toss and were able to make a strong start at the top of the order with Brent Lawrence and Tim Rand.
The opening pair were able to put on 54 runs before Leagues captain Jimmy Binks (1/32) picked up the wicket of Lawrence (23).
Rand and Coro captain Haydn Pascoe kept their score ticking over before Rand (33) was run out by Brad Moore, while Dean Bennett (9) followed 19 runs later when he was knocked over by Connor Matheson to see the Cougars sitting at 3/98 after 36 overs.
Pascoe (39) picked up the scoring rate with 14 overs to go and put on 29 runs with Ben Signor before Matheson (2/45) struck again to remove the Coro skipper. Signor (18) added runs before falling to Dean Villata (1/15), and Jake Rand (29*) finished unbeaten to see the Cougars close out their 50 overs.
RELATED
The Panthers would need to make a stronger start to their innings than last week against the Eagles if they were to have any chance.
Michael Cudmore and Matt Keenan were tasked with getting their side off to a strong start and were able to do that with a 27-run opening stand.
Keenan (20*) was joined by Matheson (1*) out in the middle, but storms forced the sides from the field with the score on 1/30 after 11 overs.
Despite the best efforts of both sides to put the covers on, the game couldn't be restarted, and because the minimum overs couldn't be bowled, points were shared.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.