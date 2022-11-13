Exies Diggers have picked up two convincing wins in as many weeks after coming away with a seven-wicket victory over Exies Eagles at Exies No 2.
The Eagles won the toss and elected to bat and would have been wanting to make a strong start with Bryce Rogers and Alex Tucker at the top of the order.
Josh Lanham had other ideas however, as he had Tucker (1) caught by Liam Greenaway and then knocked over Viswa Ravi with the next delivery to be on a hat-trick.
While Eagles captain Connor Bock was able to see off the hat-trick ball, his attempts to get his side back on track didn't last much longer.
Ash Verhagen picked up the wicket of Bock (1) to finish his first two overs with figures of 1/0 as the Diggers looked to make inroads into the Eagles middle order.
Verhagen continued his strong spell with the wickets of Jacson Somerville (0) and Tim Post (4) within three deliveries and followed that up with the wicket of Ali Mehdi (0) to see the Eagles fall to 6/22 after eight overs.
While wickets were falling around him, Bryce Rogers was holding up his end, and with Zac Dart, the pair were able to put on the biggest partnership of the afternoon.
The seventh-wicket paring put on 14 runs before Kyle Pete struck to remove Dart (6), and nine runs later, Rogers' (13) resistance was ended when he was caught by Verhagen off the bowling of Krish Chaudhary.
Ryan Bock (8) offered some late resistance before Pete (2/14), and Dom Galluzzo (1/0) picked up the two remaining wickets to see the Eagles bowled out for just 58.
If the Eagles side were to have any chance of defending a small total for the second time in two weeks, they would need to make the most of the new ball and take early wickets.
They were able to do this as Sam Breed started his spell with a wicket maiden when he picked up the wicket of Paresh Patil (0) to see Diggers on 1/5 after the second over.
Nick Doolin and Michael Duncan were able to push their side towards victory with a 19-run stand before Breed (2/14) struck again to remove the dangerous Duncan (10).
Wickets would need to start falling at regular intervals to give the Eagles any hope, but they weren't able to make the breakthroughs needed.
Ben Fattore joined Doolin out in the middle and kept the Diggers moving forward.
They put on 18-runs for the third wicket before Doolin (16) fell to the bowling of Jimmy Mann (1/17), but that was the last of the success for the Eagles.
Fattore (10*) and Pete (12*) were able to guide their side to a seven-wicket victory with 24 overs remaining.
