Narrandera's David Kennedy picked up his maiden Griffith Cup during the Carnival of Cups at Dalton Park.
A storm swept through just over an hour before gates opened but cleared in time for the Griffith Harness Racing Club to put on their full list of events on Saturday night.
Heading into the main event of the night, the Kennedy-trained Louthario was seen as an outsider to take out the Griffith Cup but was able to make a strong start as the lights turned green.
Louthario and driver Bruce Harpley were able to break clear of the pack, and despite a late charge from the chasing pack, Harpley was able to keep the pace and bring home the silverware.
Weona Branach came home second, 1.5 metres behind Louthario, while I'm Feeling Firey finished in third, just over two meters behind.
Favourite to take out the Griffith Cup, Barrett, trained by Keith Kenna, came home in seventh.
Meanwhile, in the George Duncan Memorial Race it went right down to the wire.
Nina Simone, trained by David Micallef and race favourite Wally Blaster, trained by Michael Souden, was tough to separate as they crossed the line, but it was Nina Simone who finished a nose ahead.
Race one was taken out by Leeton's Paul Symes with Beau Brown in convincing fashion, while Eucan Roll, trained by Glenn Schiller from Young, took out race two.
Race three was claimed by Master of Illusion, trained by Peter Dennis by a margin of 7.9 metres ahead of Jimmy Beach, trained by Henty's Brooke McPherson.
The strong night for Young trainers continued in the final two races, with Rick Burnett taking out race seven with Uroc Baby while Maurice Johnson came away with a win in race eight with Mcdreamy Guy.
