The newly combined South-West Steamers have had their first Regional Big Bash campaign put on the back burner.
The second and third rounds of the Southern NSW-ACT Regional Bash tournament, scheduled for Griffith on Sunday, has been postponed.
It comes after the opening round was washed out last month.
Cricket NSW officials cited a combination of reasons for the decision to postpone the day's play, primarily being the recent floods.
Cricket NSW competition coordinator and zone administrator Tom Walker said the decision came due the prevailing conditions in the Riverina area with flooding and road closures.
The forecast of more rain this weekend and possible further flooding was also considered.
Walker said there was a duty of care required for teams travelling long distances in difficult driving circumstances and expects a decision on the postponed fixtures to be made in about three week's time.
