International Magician of the Year and one of Australia's top illusionists, Cosentino will be bringing his new show 'Deception' to Griffith Regional Theatre on November 24.
The magician and performer offers a unique blend of storytelling, comedy and magic blended together in a seamless tapestry that promises to 'deceive people in a fun and lighthearted, and family-friendly manner.'
Cosentino explained the four 'pillars' that make up his newest venture, starting with the grand illusions that one would expect.
"That's people appearing and disappearing, melting through objects - it's the hyper-visual stuff," he said.
That pillar is followed by dramatic escapes, close-up street magic and the final pillar, storytelling - adding conversation and humour to take the show to the next level.
"When you put the four together, you get a really unique 90-minute experience. Going from these death-defying escapes, to people disappearing and appearing again, to a bit of comedy."
He likened the elements to the same movies that inspire him when putting together a show.
"I ask myself 'Do I want the show to be a comedy? No. Do I want it to be just action? No.' The best films have a bit of everything so how can I bring that?"
Cosentino looked back at past audiences who have approached years later to tell him and his team about the fond memories his shows have left on them.
"People come up to us and say they saw me back as a kid. That's the real magic, when you have an impact."
"If people spend their hard-earned money to be entertained, I take that very seriously. It can leave an impact on people - that's a beautiful thing and a big responsibility."
IN OTHER NEWS
The reception from his most recent tour has proven that that effort Cosentino and production staff have put into the show has created a winning combination, frequently selling out theatres around the country.
I take it seriously. It can leave an impact on people - that's a beautiful thing and a big responsibility- Cosentino
Of course, every magic show draws it's share of cynics and those who think they can figure out every trick, but Cosentino said it doesn't bother him.
"There's two types of audience members," he said.
"Audience member one suspends disbelief ... Audience member number two wants to analyse everything - they sit in the front row and try to figure everything out."
"There's an audience I prefer but I get why people are like that. It's fun to figure things out. It doesn't worry me."
Cosentino finished by assuring audiences that it would be a rare experience, if not completely once-in-a-lifetime.
"We want people to be excited and to bring their family out and see something they haven't seen ... genuinely, without overselling it, it's a one-off experience."
Tickets are available at the Griffith Regional Theatre website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.