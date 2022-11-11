The Area News

Cosentino will be bringing his mix of escapism, illusion and humour to Griffith on November 24

World-renowned magician Cosentino will be performing his trademark mix of illusion, storytelling and daring escapes at Griffith Regional Theatre on November 24.

International Magician of the Year and one of Australia's top illusionists, Cosentino will be bringing his new show 'Deception' to Griffith Regional Theatre on November 24.

